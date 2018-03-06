LOOK: Clippers partner with dating app Bumble for jersey sponsorship

The Los Angeles Clippers became the 20th NBA to jump on board with jersey sponsorships on Tuesday when they announced a multi-year, $20 million partnership with the dating app Bumble. That deal will begin immediately.

In the team's press release, the Clippers called the company's logo an "empowerment badge." The dating app is tailored to women, as it allows women to initiate relationships by requiring them to send the first message after a match has been made.

This is the first time an NBA team has linked up with a female-driven company for jersey sponsorship, and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sees the partnership as a promotion of gender equality.

"We wanted to do something where we could really stand out and do something meaningful," Ballmer said. "The way it is positioned it becomes part of the game, so it's an opportunity to have more meaning for everybody."

The Clippers have strong female leadership within the organization, as the team's president of business operations is Gillian Zucker -- the only woman serving in that role across the NBA. The team also has five other women serving in top executive roles within the club.

"It's an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers," said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble Founder and CEO, in a press release. "Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success."

Here's a look at the patches on all four of the team's uniforms:

Clippers

Any professional sports team linking up with a dating service opens themselves up to plenty of jokes -- "the Clippers should try swiping right on some more wins," for example -- but this is a partnership that makes sense for the Clippers as a progressive organization and one that provides just a little extra value beyond numbers on a check.

California is also the country's top farming state, so no word on whether FarmersOnly.com was in on the bidding war for the Clippers' jersey ad space.

However, if nothing else, Bumble provides a step up from the organizations previous tactics in regards to staying in a relationship: Barricading someone inside a house until they agree to commit long-term.