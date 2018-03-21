LOOK: Damian Lillard's 'Black Panther' Dame 4s are more coveted than vibranium

Buried in the shadows, hidden from the rest of the world, lies an African nation with powers so strong and culture so rich that, unbeknownst to most, it produces a king who doubles as a superhero.

And some killer sneakers.

OK, so Wakanda isn't one to tout basketball kicks, but if it did, Oregon-based designer Stephen Perona, who customizes shoes in his spare time, has shown us exactly what that would look like. In fact, what Perona did to the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard's Dame 4 Adidas sneaks this week may have been, well, the best thing to ever happen to Damian Lillard's Dame 4 Adidas sneaks.

Enamored by "Black Panther," which has surged more as a cultural movement than merely another Marvel movie, Perona took to Twitter to share his doctored version of the Dame 4s, complete with visual nods to the film's costume design:

Wakanda Forever Dame 4s.



Vibranium upper paired with boost sole for unprecedented energy return on those hard cuts to the basket.@Dame_Lillard @AngelusDirect #wakandaforever #dame4 pic.twitter.com/M7Y3FTBTxh — Stephen Perona (@mammothnamedjim) March 14, 2018

If these don't represent Wakanda, then we're not sure anything does. Because if you can't imagine T'Challa wearing the custom Dame 4s, then you probably haven't seen the movie. The attention to detail by Perona -- from the color scheme to the "lace cover claws," which he told KATU News he had 3D-printed, is top-notch.

(*Whispers*) Please make a full-size run of these, Adidas.

Sorry, did you hear something? Oh yes, that's just us agreeing with anyone who happened to come across Perona's design on Twitter: