LOOK: Damian Lillard's 'Black Panther' Dame 4s are more coveted than vibranium
Damian Lillard's 'Wakanda Forever' customs aren't for sale, but they should be
Buried in the shadows, hidden from the rest of the world, lies an African nation with powers so strong and culture so rich that, unbeknownst to most, it produces a king who doubles as a superhero.
And some killer sneakers.
OK, so Wakanda isn't one to tout basketball kicks, but if it did, Oregon-based designer Stephen Perona, who customizes shoes in his spare time, has shown us exactly what that would look like. In fact, what Perona did to the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard's Dame 4 Adidas sneaks this week may have been, well, the best thing to ever happen to Damian Lillard's Dame 4 Adidas sneaks.
Enamored by "Black Panther," which has surged more as a cultural movement than merely another Marvel movie, Perona took to Twitter to share his doctored version of the Dame 4s, complete with visual nods to the film's costume design:
If these don't represent Wakanda, then we're not sure anything does. Because if you can't imagine T'Challa wearing the custom Dame 4s, then you probably haven't seen the movie. The attention to detail by Perona -- from the color scheme to the "lace cover claws," which he told KATU News he had 3D-printed, is top-notch.
(*Whispers*) Please make a full-size run of these, Adidas.
Sorry, did you hear something? Oh yes, that's just us agreeing with anyone who happened to come across Perona's design on Twitter:
-
George excited by Hayward's progress
A few years ago, George suffered a gruesome lower leg injury similar to Hayward's on opening...
-
Hawks sued for discrimination vs. whites
The plaintiff is alleging that the Hawks fired her for complaining about her allegations of...
-
NBA Western Conference playoff picture
Things are completely wild out West, and we're keeping you up to the minute
-
Kyle Korver's brother passes away
Korver's brother, Kirk Korver, passed away on Tuesday
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch: Wizards vs. Spurs
Two teams battling for playoff position meet in San Antonio