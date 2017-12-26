LOOK: Did LeBron James, Nike's $1 billion man, get his son Yeezys for Christmas?

LeBron James apparently makes something like $1 billion from his partnership with Nike, but that doesn't mean Adidas doesn't have a place in his home.

Sharing Christmas Day video of gifts for his oldest son, Bronny, the four-time NBA MVP just so happened to showcase what appeared to be a box of new Yeezy Boost 350s. James never said, as Complex Sneakers suggested, that he bought the big-name Adidas kicks or that the shoes even belonged to Bronny, but sitting next to a new snowboard, another one of his son's Christmas gifts, they sure looked like the latest addition to the James household.

LeBron really got his son a pair of Yeezys for Christmas👀 pic.twitter.com/cc1uH86had — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 25, 2017

The Yeezys were captured in what was originally a FaceTime call between James and his family, according to Sole Collector, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star was on the road for a game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

And if James, in fact, was responsible for purchasing the new Yeezys, it wouldn't be the first time the Nike superstar has swayed from "his" team. A longtime fan of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, James has gone on record this season to claim both the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz as his own.