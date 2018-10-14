LOOK: Drake brings LeBron James onto stage in Los Angeles show with Travis Scott

Whether it's on the hardwood or the big stage, Lakers star LeBron James has no problem performing when his number is called.

During a Saturday night show in Los Angeles featuring Drake and Travis Scott, LeBron, who was on hand as a spectator, was called up to stage to join the rap moguls during their performance of "Sicko Mode." LeBron cut loose, too, by dancing, singing and performing just as he does on a nightly basis in the NBA.

Drake appeared on James' HBO show entitled "The Shop" earlier this week that shone a light on their friendship, and Saturday's showtime appearance -- in Staples Center, no less -- only added to the context of what appears to be a close kinship between the king of rap and king of hoops.