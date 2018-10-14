LOOK: Drake brings LeBron James onto stage in Los Angeles show with Travis Scott
James cut loose on stage by dancing and singing after the rap mogul called his number
Whether it's on the hardwood or the big stage, Lakers star LeBron James has no problem performing when his number is called.
During a Saturday night show in Los Angeles featuring Drake and Travis Scott, LeBron, who was on hand as a spectator, was called up to stage to join the rap moguls during their performance of "Sicko Mode." LeBron cut loose, too, by dancing, singing and performing just as he does on a nightly basis in the NBA.
Drake appeared on James' HBO show entitled "The Shop" earlier this week that shone a light on their friendship, and Saturday's showtime appearance -- in Staples Center, no less -- only added to the context of what appears to be a close kinship between the king of rap and king of hoops.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: NBA opening night 2018-19
Opening night will feature four of the league's best teams
-
Best bets, top picks for opening night
The new NBA season tips off with two marquee matchups
-
How to watch: NBA opening week 2018-19
The NBA season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 16 with a doubleheader featuring Celtics-Sixers and...
-
Every NBA team's opening night game
Make sure you know when your favorite team is tipping off for the first time this season
-
LeBron, Davis, Giannis favorites for MVP
LeBron will be looking for his fifth MVP Award, while Davis and Antetokounmpo have never won...
-
Knicks waive oft-injured Noah
The Knicks will use the stretch provision, resulting in a $6.4M cap hit for three seasons starting...