LOOK: Drake curses 76ers, wears team's shorts as Kawhi Leonard, Raptors beat them in Game 7
The Drake Curse lives on
We've all tried the reverse jinx at some point in our lives, but nobody has the laundry list of bad luck when it comes to sports that Drake has. He's been bandwagoning with teams for years, and it always seems to lead to a loss in the immediate future. So in the Raptors' Game 7 against the 76ers with an Eastern Conference Finals berth on the line, the Toronto-born rapper tried on some 76ers shorts to see what would happen.
The result? Toronto advanced on a game-winning jumper as time expired from Kawhi Leonard. Leonard drifted right and took a running jumper to give the Raptors a 92-90 victory. Even though The Drake Curse probably isn't the "why" of it... there sure is a lot of evidence that it helped.
The Raptors are in their first season under Nick Nurse and without DeMar DeRozan. With LeBron James now out West, things are falling into place. However, Toronto does face a potential buzzsaw in MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
You'd better believe that Drake is going to be rocking some kind of Bucks-related gear going into Game 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Series hub
The Western Conference finals get underway on Tuesday night in Oakland
-
WCF Preview: Warriors-Blazers 5 things
Here are five things to watch for in the Western Conference finals
-
Sixers' offense falls apart in Game 7
Philadelphia's late-game execution was disappointing, considering its talent and the desperate...
-
Raptors gamble on Kawhi already paid off
The Raptors are now four wins away from the NBA Finals...thanks to Kawhi Leonard
-
Game 7 loss leaves Embiid in tears
Embiid and the Sixers were eliminated in the second round for the second straight season
-
Raptors hold on to top 76ers in Game 7
The Raptors held on for a Game 7 victory on their home floor