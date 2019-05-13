LOOK: Drake curses 76ers, wears team's shorts as Kawhi Leonard, Raptors beat them in Game 7

We've all tried the reverse jinx at some point in our lives, but nobody has the laundry list of bad luck when it comes to sports that Drake has. He's been bandwagoning with teams for years, and it always seems to lead to a loss in the immediate future. So in the Raptors' Game 7 against the 76ers with an Eastern Conference Finals berth on the line, the Toronto-born rapper tried on some 76ers shorts to see what would happen.

The result? Toronto advanced on a game-winning jumper as time expired from Kawhi Leonard. Leonard drifted right and took a running jumper to give the Raptors a 92-90 victory. Even though The Drake Curse probably isn't the "why" of it... there sure is a lot of evidence that it helped.

The Raptors are in their first season under Nick Nurse and without DeMar DeRozan. With LeBron James now out West, things are falling into place. However, Toronto does face a potential buzzsaw in MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

You'd better believe that Drake is going to be rocking some kind of Bucks-related gear going into Game 1.