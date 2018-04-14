LOOK: Drake rocks a Humboldt Broncos hockey jersey to Raptors' game vs. Wizards

Canadian rapper showed support during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs

A week after a Saskatchewan semi-truck accident that claimed the lives of 15 athletes and coaches riding on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus, one of Canada's biggest names has used one of sports' biggest stages to honor the victims.

Drake, a court-side celebrity guest at Saturday's Game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, showed up wearing none other than a Broncos hockey jersey, as documented by TSN, Sporting News and other outlets.

The Canadian rapper and singer joins the Raptors and countless other organizations that have sent condolences to the Humboldt community since the April 6 bus crash.

