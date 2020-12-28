Dwyane Wade certainly will go down as one of the most explosive guards that the NBA has ever seen. And even though Wade is no longer in the NBA, he still hasn't completely put the sport in his rearview mirror.

A video has recently been making the rounds on social media of Wade taking on his son, Zaire, in a friendly game of 1-on-1. Well, judging by the video, maybe it's not quite as friendly as a game can be between two family members.

The two spent a large amount of the time around the basket and Wade certainly used his size to his advantage when he was taking on his son. He'd take the ball in the low post, back down Zaire and he made it look easy. That's not exactly a huge surprise since that was one of the more dangerous areas of Wade's game during his NBA career.

The banter between father and son might be one of the most enjoyable parts of the video. Zaire, who is a highly-touted high school prospect, took his father to the hole and felt good about himself when he converted a layup.

In addition, Zaire was able to block one of his dad's threes and he made sure to stare down the former Heat star when he did it.

However, in the end, Wade was just too much for his son. He got just about any shot he wanted inside while also drilling shots from the perimeter. You're talking about one of the most gifted guards that the NBA has ever seen, so Zaire certainly shouldn't hang his head too low.

The trash talk following the game was also pretty tremendous. Zaire blamed his dad for just backing him down and Wade even admitted that that was never his game even in his playing days.

"You win on post-ups, congratulations," Zaire can be heard saying in the video.