LOOK: Frustrated Bulls fans use billboard to demand changes in Chicago's front office
Chicago fans are investing their money in the attempt to get Gar Forman and John Paxson fired
Trading Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick in the NBA Draft to the Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick was a stunner when it went down on draft night. Given what Chicago got in return for a superstar in his prime, it had many scratching their heads at what exactly Bulls management was thinking.
The young Timberwolves landed a franchise cornerstone in Jimmy Butler for little more than role players and a young unproven talent in Lauri Markkanen. Our own Matt Moore gave the Bulls a D- on the deal in grading the trade, and now Bulls fans have lashed out by taking their disdain with the latest decisions public with a jumbo billboard calling for the firing of GarPax, referencing Gar Forman and John Paxson, the Bulls' general manager and VP of basketball operations.
According to CSN Chicago, the billboard is exactly one mile northeast of the United Center, the home of the Bulls. Whoever put it up wanted the message to be heard loud and clear in the heart of Chi-Town.
It's easy to see why Chicago fans are upset at management, given what has transpired of late. In addition to trading Butler, the Bulls finished .500 in the regular season and exited in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now, with Butler out and a youth movement taking over, the team looks significantly less capable of making a playoff run than it did two months ago.
Remember that 2-0 first-round series lead over No. 1 seed Boston? That seems like ages ago, doesn't it?
