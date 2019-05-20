LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo ignores trash-talking Drake during Game 3 of Bucks vs. Raptors
Milwaukee's star gives the talkative NBA superfan the cold shoulder
Drake is a self-acknowledged walking sports curse as much as he is a music celebrity, and he kept up his trash-talking court-side tradition on Sunday night during Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.
The biggest star on the opposing side, however, paid absolutely no mind to him.
Weeks after the Toronto-born artist exchanged words with the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Drake couldn't get the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to bite, chirping at the big man during the Raptors' 118-112 overtime victory and getting nothing but a cold shoulder.
The "Greek Freak" has rarely been one to command the spotlight outside of his play, so it's not surprising he chose to ignore Drake's jabs. His team was also in the middle of a blown opportunity to go up 3-0 in the series -- a game in which Giannis himself managed just 12 points and fouled out in second overtime.
Drake, on the other hand, revels in this type of stuff. The guy makes music about drama, for crying out loud. And he didn't waste the chance to throw a parting shot at Antetokounmpo once the "Freak" was forced off the court for the final time.
Give it a few more games, and we'll see whether Drake will still be waving to the Greek Freak or goodbye to the Raptors' NBA Finals chances.
