Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the time of his life. The 26-year-old superstar won his first championship and Finals MVP award on Tuesday, and he is embracing every second of his newfound status. On Tuesday night, he celebrated with teammates, but on Wednesday, he was a bit more laid back. Emphasis on "a bit," because very little about what he filmed himself doing could be described as "laid back."

Antetokounmpo decided to drive to a Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday with a couple of souvenirs: the Larry O'Brien trophy and the Finals MVP trophy. He explained the decision on Instagram Live.

"I was supposed to be in Vegas right now partying, but I'm here ordering Chick-fil-A." Antetokounmpo said. "These trophies are not leaving my sight. What if, all of a sudden, I wake up and this is all a dream? These trophies are my security, basically. Like I touch them and know this is real."

They are very real, and even the employees at Chick-fil-A have to know that. When Antetokounmpo placed his order, he was extremely specific. He ordered exactly 50 chicken minis. "Not 51, not 49, chicken minis, 50."

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Game 6 clincher, tying him with Bob Pettit for the NBA record in a championship-clinching game, so apparently, he's eating one chicken mini for each point he scored. That isn't exactly healthy, but very little of what Antetokounmpo has done since winning the title could be described as such. In that same Instagram Live video, he revealed that he hadn't yet slept after winning it all.

Antetokounmpo is so sleep-deprived that in that last video, he forgot which trophy was the Larry O'Brien trophy for a moment. He can be forgiven for that. Players don't get to win championships often, so when they do, they deserve free license to celebrate as much as they see fit.