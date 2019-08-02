LOOK: Grizzlies unveil throwback uniforms, alternate court at FedEx Forum for anniversary seasons

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to celebrate a pair of upcoming anniversaries with some throwback threads and a new court.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies unveiled two throwback uniforms that they will wear in honor of the upcoming 25th season of existence for the franchise in 2019-20 and next year's 20th Season of the Grizzlies being in Memphis in 2020-21. The first jersey is the popular teal Vancouver Grizzlies uniform from the 1990's, while the second one is the black-based Memphis Classic Edition uniform, which was first worn as an alternate uniform while the Grizzlies were in Vancouver.

Additionally the team also announced a newly-designed alternate court that will be featured at FedExForum throughout the next two seasons. Per the Grizzlies, the new floor incorporates elements from each court that the team played on during the Vancouver and early Memphis years.

With the throwback uniforms and alternate court, the organization is looking to link the current team with its past in both the Pacific Northwest and the Mid-South.

"The opportunity to connect the history of our franchise over two consecutive seasons deserved a special approach," Grizzlies Team President Jason Wexler said in a statement. "It was an easy decision to bring back the iconic teal uniforms for the upcoming 25th Season of the Franchise and give our fans the classic look from the Vancouver era that they love.

"Looking ahead to next season, we get to celebrate the 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis with the Memphis Classic uniform, worn when the team first moved to Grind City. However, we wanted to go even further to enhance the in-game experience for our fans with an alternate court that celebrates and connects the best of both eras. From the black base and two-toned hardwood to the asymmetry that gives nods to our current design, this floor includes elements from every Grizzlies floor featured in both the Vancouver and early Memphis eras while bridging the past with the present."

With a lot of promising young talent on the roster, and the return of a popular classic uniform, Grizzlies fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the season.