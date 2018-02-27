LOOK: Hawks social media wins the day by trolling Lakers fans in Atlanta
There was a lot of purple and gold in Atlanta, but the Hawks' Twitter account noticed something strange
The Lakers have hit some down times. They're 26-34, seven games back of a playoff spot, and they're still looking to find an identity. Lonzo Ball is one of the key pieces of Magic Johnson's rebuild, and they have some talent. They just need to put it together. With that in mind, Lakers fans travel exceptionally well. The Hawks found that out the hard way when Philips Arena was filled with Lakers jerseys.
However, the Hawks' Twitter account noticed something off about those jerseys. While there was a lot of purple and gold, there didn't seem to be a lot of -- you know -- current purple and gold.
So, in classic Hawks' Twitter fashion, it started a thread about it.
And away we went.
Now in fairness to this one, that guy is building the Lakers' roster. That has to count for something.
The Lakers got the last laugh, winning 123-104. I'm not knocking getting legacy jerseys, you know that they'll never go out of style. But apparently, some Lakers fans really got their feelings hurt by the thread.
Remember everyone, jokes are bad. It seems like a silly thing to get your feelings hurt by, but that's how it goes. Good for the Lakers for having well-traveled fans. And good for the Hawks for being able to laugh at them.
-
Obama: NBA should create junior league
Obama made the remarks during his appearance at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference last...
-
Playoff Picture: Race for East 4-seed
The Wizards, Pacers, Bucks, 76ers and Heat are separated by just four games in the standin...
-
Lue says Cavs are too 'predictable'
Lue noted that he introduced some new looks during Monday's practice
-
How Lonzo is silencing early criticism
The much-hyped Lakers rookie is turning a corner in an impressive season we should all app...
-
George: OKC's 3 'officiated differently'
Thunder head coach Billy Donovan agreed that his stars aren't getting all the calls they should...
-
Lonzo Ball lists his top five rappers
Is Lonzo secretly asking for a trade to the Hawks? No