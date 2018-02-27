LOOK: Hawks social media wins the day by trolling Lakers fans in Atlanta

The Lakers have hit some down times. They're 26-34, seven games back of a playoff spot, and they're still looking to find an identity. Lonzo Ball is one of the key pieces of Magic Johnson's rebuild, and they have some talent. They just need to put it together. With that in mind, Lakers fans travel exceptionally well. The Hawks found that out the hard way when Philips Arena was filled with Lakers jerseys.

However, the Hawks' Twitter account noticed something off about those jerseys. While there was a lot of purple and gold, there didn't seem to be a lot of -- you know -- current purple and gold.

So, in classic Hawks' Twitter fashion, it started a thread about it.

"Is he on the current roster?"



And away we went.

Now in fairness to this one, that guy is building the Lakers' roster. That has to count for something.

The Lakers got the last laugh, winning 123-104. I'm not knocking getting legacy jerseys, you know that they'll never go out of style. But apparently, some Lakers fans really got their feelings hurt by the thread.

Remember everyone, jokes are bad. It seems like a silly thing to get your feelings hurt by, but that's how it goes. Good for the Lakers for having well-traveled fans. And good for the Hawks for being able to laugh at them.