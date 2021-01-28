For the first time, we have a glimpse of the Miami Heat's coronavirus-sniffing dogs that will assist the team in welcoming fans back to American Airlines Arena on Thursday. People will be in attendance when the Heat play the Los Angeles Clippers, and coronavirus-sniffing dogs will need to clear each person before they enter to watch the game live.

On Wednesday, a video of the process was tweeted out by the Heat's Director of Business Communications. The clip gives fans a better idea of how this new system will work.

In the video, a dog is being lead by a member of the canine team down a line of fans, all of whom social distanced. The dog sniffs each person, looking to detect the coronavirus. If the dog keeps walking after sniffing a fan, the person is cleared, but if they sit next to the person, there is a chance COVID-19 is detected and the fan will not be allowed to attend.

If a fan in line is allergic to dogs or afraid of them, they can opt for a rapid COVID-19 test instead, which will take around 45 minutes.

A study from 2019 does indicate that dogs are able to be trained to sniff the virus through human sweat, but, as CBS Sports has previously pointed out, there a few caveats. In November, Nature Research published a report noting that "most of these findings have not yet been peer reviewed or published, making it hard for the wider scientific community to evaluate the claims," and when a CNN report in December covered a version of these studies, it was noted that the dogs' recognition should not be an end-all, be-all.

That being said, even with the dogs, the Heat are still taking other precautions such as a limited number of fans and proper social distancing.

There will also be a mandatory health screening for everyone who enters, masks must be worn, they are only selling soda and water during the game and everything is cashless. They also created "isolation rooms" in case anyone feels sick during the game, they are able to safely distance themselves from others.