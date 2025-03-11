Those who tuned into Sunday's Los Angeles Clippers game may have been alarmed to see a bandaged and bruised Jack Quaid sitting courtside. Fortunately, Quaid was just promoting his new movie "Novocaine," and the wounds were all fake.

Throughout the game, fans at the Intuit Dome began noticing Quaid was looking progressively worse with each passing quarter. What began as a cast and a sling became a neck brace, a head bandage, a bloody nose and one cast on each arm.

By the end of the fourth quarter, Quaid looked as though all 10 players had landed on top of him while pursuing a loose ball. At least he was still supporting the home team with "Go Clippers" written on one of the casts.

If Quaid was going to sit through a game in which he had to accumulate fake injuries, he could have seen worse. The Clippers pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback and won 111-110 in overtime when Kawhi Leonard knocked down a buzzer-beater. James Harden led Los Angeles with 29 points while Ivica Zubac had a big game, posting 22 points and 14 rebounds.

With that kind of performance in the middle of a playoff push, the Clippers might want to consider bringing Quaid back to play hurt on the sideline every night.