LOOK: Jahlil Okafor's father wears 'Free Jah' shirt to Sixers vs. Warriors game

Another chapter has just been entered into the saga between Jahlil Okafor and the Philadelphia 76ers. During the team's primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Okafor's father wore a shirt that said "Free Jah" on the back.

Okafor, as has been well detailed, has basically become an outcast in Philly. He has only played 25 minutes over two games this season, and Brett Brown has made it clear that he is no longer part of the team's rotation.

Earlier in the season the Sixers declined to pick up his option for next season, and have reportedly been trying to trade the third-year big man. After the team declined his option, Okafor asked for a buyout, but the Sixers are not willing to give him up for nothing.

But, since they haven't found a trade they like, Okafor has just been languishing on the bench. It's an unfortunate situation, as Okafor just wants to go somewhere he can play, but it makes sense from the Sixers' perspective that they don't want to just give up on a former No. 3 overall pick for nothing.

As Okafor's father displayed on Saturday night, however, Okafor's camp is getting pretty fed up with sitting on the bench every night. Hopefully, the Sixers will soon set Okafor free, whether by trade or release.