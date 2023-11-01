The Philadelphia 76ers finally pulled the trigger as the team shipped James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that included Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and draft picks. Prior to Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic, Harden arrived at the Clippers' locker room, and it was an interesting scene to say the least.

Upon entering, Harden didn't exactly receive the warmest reception.

Harden had a particularly strange interaction with new (and old) teammate Russell Westbrook. The two played together in the past with both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets prior to Harden landing with the Brooklyn Nets and Sixers.

Following his entrance, Harden and PJ Tucker, who was also acquired by the Clippers in the deal, were also seen sitting alongside Paul George in the locker room.

The trade still isn't official, so the Clippers couldn't discuss Harden's arrival. Still, Westbrook seemed to be in good spirits when he was asked if he was happy with the current state of the team.

"Yeah," Westbrook said. "I mean, s---, why wouldn't I be? Yeah, excuse my language, but definitely, definitely happy."

It's expected that the trade will be official on Wednesday, which would pave the way for Harden to make his Clippers debut in the very near future.