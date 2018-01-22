LOOK: Jason Kidd's firing awkwardly coincides with the Bucks' Twitter birthday
Jason Kidd's firing gets the celebratory balloon treatment on Milwaukee's Twitter page
One thing that we now know about the Milwaukee Bucks: They will fire you, and they'll apparently throw a party afterwards. Or at least a virtual one. Jason Kidd's firing happened to coincide with the Bucks' Twitter account's birthday, which is apparently a thing. If you go to their page, it looks like they're super stoked in Milwaukee about Kid being "relieved" of his duties.
It's hard to not read that headline in all caps and then pop some champagne afterwards with that much excitement on the page. There was reportedly some discontent between Kidd and the franchise, we just didn't know it ran this deep.
It's even more ruthless considering that apparently the rest of the basketball world found out before Kidd himself did.
Here's a link to their page to see the festivities for yourself.
The Bucks are currently 23-22 and nestled neatly into the the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference. Joe Prunty will be the interim head coach for the Bucks.
-
Struggling Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd
Milwaukee has parted ways with its coach in the middle of his fourth season
-
Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Clippers and locked in a play for Monday's...
-
Heat vs. Rockets NBA odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Heat-Rockets game 10,000 times
-
Report: Blazers eyeing Clippers' Jordan
Portland is among a few teams that have reportedly tried to engage in talks for the Clippers...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 22: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Report: Discord between Leonard, Spurs
Leonard was recently shut down again to rehab the nagging quad injury
Add a Comment