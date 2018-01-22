LOOK: Jason Kidd's firing awkwardly coincides with the Bucks' Twitter birthday

One thing that we now know about the Milwaukee Bucks: They will fire you, and they'll apparently throw a party afterwards. Or at least a virtual one. Jason Kidd's firing happened to coincide with the Bucks' Twitter account's birthday, which is apparently a thing. If you go to their page, it looks like they're super stoked in Milwaukee about Kid being "relieved" of his duties.

The Bucks parted ways with Jason Kidd on Monday. It was also their Twitter anniversary. Twitter screengrab

It's hard to not read that headline in all caps and then pop some champagne afterwards with that much excitement on the page. There was reportedly some discontent between Kidd and the franchise, we just didn't know it ran this deep.

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

It's even more ruthless considering that apparently the rest of the basketball world found out before Kidd himself did.

Sources: Jason Kidd hasn’t been officially told yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo is devastated. https://t.co/FGaqQybJtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 22, 2018

The Bucks are currently 23-22 and nestled neatly into the the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference. Joe Prunty will be the interim head coach for the Bucks.

(h/t to Samuel Lam for the find)