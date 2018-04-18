LOOK: Jayson Tatum crashed into this Celtics fan and he still managed to save his full beer

The first two games of Tuesday's NBA playoff action had a few blowouts, and it came to a point where the highlights of the night were beer-related. We had highs and we had lows, we had people saving it and people losing, but most of all, we had a fan show off that even if an NBA player is crashing into him from the court, there's no way he's letting his $12 Bud Light go.

As is always the case, we need to cover the bad news first. In Toronto, a Raptors' vendor made the only Toronto mishap of the night, when he dropped a bunch of beer onto the floor of Air Canada Centre near the floor. The game was briefly delayed as staffers tried to wipe the floor clean. The Raptors, meanwhile, rolled after the cleanup to get a 130-119 win over the Wizards.

TSN announcer Jack Armstrong was beside himself over the loss, and we would have poured some out, but that only seemed like exacerbating the problem.

Jack Armstrong had the best reaction to fan sitting courtside spilling some drinks. WATCH @ https://t.co/UH2OQt1CSF pic.twitter.com/QTfVwl9Xb1 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 18, 2018

During the Celtics' vs. Bucks game, a courtside fan wasn't pouring a thing out. With Jayson Tatum running off the tracks towards him, this brave man completely ignored Tatum, choosing to shield his beer and coming up smile. Presumably, somewhere, Armstrong breathed a huge sigh of relief and didn't know why.

Get someone who takes care of you like this guy and his beer 🤗 pic.twitter.com/r72wPauUOb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 18, 2018

Who knows what beer-related surprises the Pelicans and Blazers will bring us, but in the middle of a full night of basketball, look for a vendor to try to give the home team a timeout after seeing the Raptors' debacle.