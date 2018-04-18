LOOK: Jayson Tatum crashed into this Celtics fan and he still managed to save his full beer
This might be the NBA highlight of the night
The first two games of Tuesday's NBA playoff action had a few blowouts, and it came to a point where the highlights of the night were beer-related. We had highs and we had lows, we had people saving it and people losing, but most of all, we had a fan show off that even if an NBA player is crashing into him from the court, there's no way he's letting his $12 Bud Light go.
As is always the case, we need to cover the bad news first. In Toronto, a Raptors' vendor made the only Toronto mishap of the night, when he dropped a bunch of beer onto the floor of Air Canada Centre near the floor. The game was briefly delayed as staffers tried to wipe the floor clean. The Raptors, meanwhile, rolled after the cleanup to get a 130-119 win over the Wizards.
TSN announcer Jack Armstrong was beside himself over the loss, and we would have poured some out, but that only seemed like exacerbating the problem.
During the Celtics' vs. Bucks game, a courtside fan wasn't pouring a thing out. With Jayson Tatum running off the tracks towards him, this brave man completely ignored Tatum, choosing to shield his beer and coming up smile. Presumably, somewhere, Armstrong breathed a huge sigh of relief and didn't know why.
Who knows what beer-related surprises the Pelicans and Blazers will bring us, but in the middle of a full night of basketball, look for a vendor to try to give the home team a timeout after seeing the Raptors' debacle.
-
NBA Playoffs Day 4 scores, highlights
The Raptors and Celtics each went up 2-0 in their first-round series
-
Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 2 preview
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
-
NBA Playoffs: Raptors-Wizards preview
Watch the No. 1 Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the Eastern Conference
-
Suns exploring hiring Budenholzer
Budenzholzer and the Suns brass have reportedly been meeting Monday and Tuesday
-
NBA playoffs schedule for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...