There was a buzz around Rudy Gobert before his Utah Jazz took on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series -- but it had nothing to do with basketball. A bee from Gobert's beehive stung him near his right eye on Tuesday, causing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to show up to Thursday's shootaround with a visibly swollen face.

"It be your own bees sometimes," Gobert wrote in an Instagram story.

Much to the relief of Jazz fans, Gobert told reporters the sting was not affecting his vision and shouldn't impact his performance. He explained that beekeeping is good for the environment and said he loves honey, so he decided to purchase a hive about a year ago. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman said this is the third time he's been stung, but he doesn't actually mind the stings because he believes they come with health benefits.

"It's actually good to get stung by a bee. There's actually some good benefits," Gobert said during media availability. "There's actually some treatments where people get stung on purpose."

Gobert also said this incident didn't happen out of nowhere. He caused the bees to get "a little upset" this week while working with a beekeeper to change the queen, a process knows as re-queening.

A bee sting update is certainly not something that is usually seen during the NBA playoffs -- or any other time -- and therefore, social media has had a lot of fun with it. The Salt Lake Bees, a Minor League Baseball team, poked some fun at the situation on Twitter, denying "any involvement in this terrible act" while wishing Gobert a speedy recovery.

Gobert is averaging 12.4 points and 13.4 rebounds in the playoffs while shooting at 66.7% from the field. Although his face is a little swollen, he is all set to try to help the Jazz avoid elimination tonight. After all, he already won one fight this week.

"There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out," he joked in reference of the bee sting.