The Utah Jazz were shorthanded against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday as they were without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker. But even without several of their key players, the Jazz were still able to beat the Pistons 119-111 and extended Detroit's losing streak to 25 games.

Following the impressive win, the Jazz took that as an opportunity to troll the Pistons on their TikTok account.

Veteran forward Kelly Olynyk led the way for the Jazz with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with six assists, four steals, and three rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, Pistons star Cade Cunningham poured in 28 points in the loss.

With the loss, the Pistons now are one loss away from tying the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the second-most consecutive losses (26) of all time. The Sixers currently hold the record for most consecutive losses (28), which they racked up from March 27, 2015 until Dec. 1, 2015.

The Pistons haven't recorded a victory since they defeated the Miami Heat on Oct. 28 in just the third game of the season. The fans' frustration over the losing streak prompted chants of "Sell the team!" in the final moments of Thursday's loss.

Next up for Detroit is the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and the Nets have struggled as of late with four consecutive losses to their credit. If the Nets fall at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Friday, they will enter that contest riding a five-game losing streak.