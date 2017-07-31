LOOK: Jeff Green shows off custom Jordans influenced by his open heart surgery

This summer, Jeff Green signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, adding yet another chapter to his basketball journey.

Five years ago, that journey nearly came to an end after Green was diagnosed with a heart defect during a physical before the 2011-12 season with the Boston Celtics. Via the Players Tribune:

Following a routine NBA physical with the Boston Celtics, I was diagnosed with a dangerous enlargement of the valve to my aorta, the main blood vessel in the body. Most people only find out about this condition after the aorta ruptures, which is usually fatal. The Celtics doctor found the top aortic valve surgeon in America, Dr. Lars Svensson, who performed open-heart surgery on me in January 2012.

Green underwent open heart surgery and missed the entire season, but was back on the court in 2012-13, playing 81 games with the Celtics. Since that time, Green has been relatively healthy, but understandably, the surgery is still with him every single day.

It's been more than five years since January 2012 when I woke up in the hospital after my operation. There's not a day that goes by where I don't feel the scar on my body. It's healed a lot, but it's still the same size as it always was. When I run my hands along it, it still feels like the entirety of my chest. The texture of the scar, and its appearance â those things will never change much. It's always going to be a part of me.

Now, Green has a custom pair of Jordans that will always remind him of that day.

The shoes have a symbol of his scar, the name of his doctor, and the date of his surgery. Green is auctioning off a signed pair of the special kicks to benefit the Cleveland Clinic.