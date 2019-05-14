LOOK: Joel Embiid receives letter from young 76ers fan after she saw him crying on TV

Embiid was seen shedding tears after the Sixers’ Sunday night loss to Toronto

Joel Embiid wasn't shy about shedding tears after the Philadelphia 76ers' heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors. At least one Sixers fan is letting Embiid know he was not alone.

A 9-year-old named Olivia was responsible for perhaps the best encouragement Embiid received following his team's defeat, as she wrote and read a letter of sympathy to Philadelphia's big man.

Shared on social media and reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Olivia was quick to remind Embiid that it's "OK to lose sometimes" and assured the All-Star that she's still proud of him and the 76ers:

Sixers fans have since rallied around Olivia, endorsing her comments in the wake of the Sixers' loss:

Our Latest Stories