LOOK: Joel Embiid receives letter from young 76ers fan after she saw him crying on TV

Joel Embiid wasn't shy about shedding tears after the Philadelphia 76ers' heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors. At least one Sixers fan is letting Embiid know he was not alone.

A 9-year-old named Olivia was responsible for perhaps the best encouragement Embiid received following his team's defeat, as she wrote and read a letter of sympathy to Philadelphia's big man.

Shared on social media and reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Olivia was quick to remind Embiid that it's "OK to lose sometimes" and assured the All-Star that she's still proud of him and the 76ers:

"Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite player. I am sorry that you lost. I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too.”



