LOOK: Joel Embiid receives letter from young 76ers fan after she saw him crying on TV
Embiid was seen shedding tears after the Sixers’ Sunday night loss to Toronto
Joel Embiid wasn't shy about shedding tears after the Philadelphia 76ers' heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors. At least one Sixers fan is letting Embiid know he was not alone.
A 9-year-old named Olivia was responsible for perhaps the best encouragement Embiid received following his team's defeat, as she wrote and read a letter of sympathy to Philadelphia's big man.
Shared on social media and reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Olivia was quick to remind Embiid that it's "OK to lose sometimes" and assured the All-Star that she's still proud of him and the 76ers:
Sixers fans have since rallied around Olivia, endorsing her comments in the wake of the Sixers' loss:
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Blazers odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Blazers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for May 16
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Lopez validates Bucks' grand experiment
Lopez finished with a playoff career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the wi...
-
Lowry's best game not enough for Raptors
Toronto looked great for most of Wednesday's game, but couldn't finish Milwaukee off
-
Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1
The Bucks dig deep as they find a way to win Game 1 of the conference finals
-
Dell Curry told Dubs not to draft Steph
Steph's mom, Sonya, wasn't a fan of Golden State, either