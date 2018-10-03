LOOK: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pay a surprise visit to LeBron James' I Promise School
The two celebrities took a field trip to James' new school in Ohio
The I Promise School in Akron, Ohio was brought to life by one of sports' biggest celebrities.
On Wednesday, the school was treated to a surprise visit by one of music's biggest celebrities.
Opened in July after years of development by LeBron James and his Family Foundation, the elementary school aims to be fully operational by 2022 with plenty of perks for its targeted at-risk students, including free tuition to the University of Akron for anyone who graduates. This week, however, students and teachers got an added bonus when Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel stopped by without warning, visiting classrooms and hanging out for the afternoon.
James himself took notice of the surprise visit, thanking the two entertainment stars for visiting the I Promise School.
"I sincerely thank and appreciate my brother Justin Timberlake and his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, on visiting my kids at I Promise School," he wrote on Instagram. "I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was, too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot for me for you guys to take time out of y'all busy schedule, and I know it meant a lot to my kids, too!"
View this post on Instagram
I SINCERELY Thank and Appreciate my brother @justintimberlake and his beautiful wife @jessicabiel on visiting my kids @ipromiseschool!! I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys!! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot to me for you guys to take time out of y’all busy schedule and I know it meant a lot to my kids too! THANK YOU GUYS AGAIN SO MUCH!!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ #JustKidsFromAkron👑 #WeAreFamily
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Smith won't talk to NBA about tattoo
The NBA told Smith he would be fined if he doesn't cover the Supreme tattoo on his leg
-
Rumor: Knicks in play to sign Durant
Durant supposedly regards the Knicks in the same way LeBron James was enamored with the La...
-
LeBron drives up Lakers ticket demand
Demand for Lakers seats is up 427 percent from last season, according to the ticket exchan...
-
Durant to be 'honest' about free agency
Durant, who will be a free agent next summer, said he won't be ashamed to talk about free agency...
-
Biggest question facing each NBA team
Also, who got the better of the Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade?
-
NBA GMs pick Warriors to three-peat
The GMs also picked Luka Doncic to win Rookie of the Year in their annual preseason survey