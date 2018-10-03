LOOK: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pay a surprise visit to LeBron James' I Promise School

The I Promise School in Akron, Ohio was brought to life by one of sports' biggest celebrities.

On Wednesday, the school was treated to a surprise visit by one of music's biggest celebrities.

Opened in July after years of development by LeBron James and his Family Foundation, the elementary school aims to be fully operational by 2022 with plenty of perks for its targeted at-risk students, including free tuition to the University of Akron for anyone who graduates. This week, however, students and teachers got an added bonus when Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel stopped by without warning, visiting classrooms and hanging out for the afternoon.

James himself took notice of the surprise visit, thanking the two entertainment stars for visiting the I Promise School.

"I sincerely thank and appreciate my brother Justin Timberlake and his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, on visiting my kids at I Promise School," he wrote on Instagram. "I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was, too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot for me for you guys to take time out of y'all busy schedule, and I know it meant a lot to my kids, too!"