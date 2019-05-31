LOOK: Kawhi Leonard 'King of the North' billboard pops up outside Warriors' Oracle Arena

The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and now Warriors fans will have no choice but to look at the Raptors' biggest star while driving in Oakland.

As documented on Twitter, a new Kawhi Leonard billboard has surfaced along Interstate 880, just outside the Warriors' Oracle Arena, complete with a list of the Raptors' playoff opponents -- scratched out -- and an imposing declaration to Golden State faithful: "The King of the North is Coming." Only one team's initials remain on the list of crossed-out acronyms: "GS."

Games 3 and 4 of the Finals will be in Oakland, so Warriors fans will have to work hard to avoid the sign, which is positioned next to the Malibu Lot near the arena. And with Golden State expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant until at least that point in the series, there's no telling how painful the "King of the North" jab will be come next week.

As can be seen on the billboard, New Balance is behind the troll job. Leonard, who dropped 23 points on Golden State in Toronto's Thursday night victory, left Nike's Jordan Brand for a New Balance shoe deal in late 2018.