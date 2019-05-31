LOOK: Kawhi Leonard 'King of the North' billboard pops up outside Warriors' Oracle Arena
New Balance is taking NBA Finals trolling to the streets -- literally
The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and now Warriors fans will have no choice but to look at the Raptors' biggest star while driving in Oakland.
As documented on Twitter, a new Kawhi Leonard billboard has surfaced along Interstate 880, just outside the Warriors' Oracle Arena, complete with a list of the Raptors' playoff opponents -- scratched out -- and an imposing declaration to Golden State faithful: "The King of the North is Coming." Only one team's initials remain on the list of crossed-out acronyms: "GS."
Games 3 and 4 of the Finals will be in Oakland, so Warriors fans will have to work hard to avoid the sign, which is positioned next to the Malibu Lot near the arena. And with Golden State expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant until at least that point in the series, there's no telling how painful the "King of the North" jab will be come next week.
As can be seen on the billboard, New Balance is behind the troll job. Leonard, who dropped 23 points on Golden State in Toronto's Thursday night victory, left Nike's Jordan Brand for a New Balance shoe deal in late 2018.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Finals Game 1 Sneaker Rankings
Game 1 of the NBA Finals set the sneaker pace for the rest of the series
-
Clippers fined $50,000 for tampering
Doc Rivers has landed the Los Angeles Clippers in some hot water
-
Warriors need Durant to win Finals again
Golden State might very well need a healthy Andre Iguodala to top Toronto, too
-
How to watch: Warriors at Raptors Game 2
The Golden State Warriors will look to even the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Game...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
The Raptors jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Warriors in Game 1
-
Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...