LOOK: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets jerseys are officially on sale
It might take some time to get used to the players' new threads
If you're still processing the fact that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving now play for the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA now has something to help you accelerate the process: New jerseys for the Nets' two new superstars.
Just over a week after word first surfaced that Durant and Irving would be headed to the Big Apple, the Nets have officially unveiled jerseys and numbers for the big-name duo, opening jersey sales both online and at Barclays Center's Swag Shop.
Durant will suit up in No. 7, while Irving will retain the No. 11 he wore with the Boston Celtics. Kyrie conceivably could have returned to the No. 2 he donned with the Cleveland Cavaliers but will instead roll with the number perhaps best known in Brooklyn for representing longtime center Brook Lopez, who was traded in 2017. Durant, meanwhile, made No. 35 famous during his time at Texas and then in the NBA, with both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, but will start fresh in Brooklyn.
Both the Durant and Irving Nets jerseys are available through Fanatics, the NBA Store and the Swag Shop. As NetsDaily.com noted, since the jersey is a special-event item, online orders will arrive 4-6 weeks after each player has officially signed their contracts and the NBA has approved their numbers.
