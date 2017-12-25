LOOK: Kevin Durant not called for foul on LeBron James late in Warriors' Christmas victory
LeBron was clearly fouled by Durant on a drive to the basket in the closing minute
The Golden State Warriors escaped with a 99-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their big Christmas Day matchup. But it wasn't without some controversy.
With under 30 seconds to go, the Warriors lead 95-92, but the Cavaliers had the ball with a chance to tie. Instead, LeBron decided to get a quick bucket to extend the game. He drove to the lane against Kevin Durant.
Crossing him over, LeBron got the step on KD, and gathered to go up for a finish at the rim. With both players in mid-air, Durant tried to reach across LeBron's body for a block, but instead got only arm. As a result, LeBron lost control, and the ball fell out of bounds.
The referee on the baseline determined there was no foul, but said the ball was out of bounds off of Durant. After review, however, it was clear that Durant never touched the ball. But it was also clear that Durant fouled LeBron.
Unfortunately for the Cavs, the refs couldn't retroactively call a foul. They could only change the out of bounds call, so the ball went to the Warriors, who went on to seal the game.
Understandably, many -- including Stu Jackson -- were upset about the call, and saw it as another example of how the NBA's replay process is broken.
A correct call here wouldn't have guaranteed the Cavs won or anything, but it definitely would have given them a better chance to pick up the W. It's still only a regular season game, but it's still a tough way for the Cavs to go down.
