LOOK: Kevin Durant takes veiled shot at haters with snack-themed shoes
Turns use of 'cupcake' directed at him for leaving OKC into a marketing opportunity
Kevin Durant has turned a criticism into a clever marketing ploy. When the Finals MVP left Oklahoma City for the Golden State Warriors in free agency last offseason, fans deemed it a weak move, with some going as far as calling him a "cupcake" for bolting to play for the team that knocked him out of the playoffs. In fact, when he returned to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder last season, one fan even dressed as a cupcake.
But the worm has turned. On Nike's website, Durant's new sneakers, set to release on Sept. 1, have a very interesting theme. The sneakers, which are deemed as the "Red Velvet" KD 10s, have a rather unique backdrop of ... yep, you guessed it, cupcakes!
Coincidence? Maybe KD loves himself some red velvet cupcakes? Here's how Nike is describing the new kicks on its website.
With a style of play as smooth as velvet, KD is known for having the most fluid game in the game today. Effortlessly making defenders look helpless, always ready to cook his next victim. He dominates the game with unrivaled versatility, forever motivated by the sweet taste of victory. At the end of the day, winning is all that matters and anything else is just icing on the cake. The KDX 'Red Velvet' celebrates the smoothest player in the game and his undying quest for the sweet taste of victory.
Icing on the cake, huh? So the cupcakes? Yeah, those are a subtle shot at his haters. Because a red velvet sneaker release with red velvet cake just wouldn't do the trick.
