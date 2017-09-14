LOOK: Kings unveil bold new alternative court design for 2017-18 season

The Sacramento Kings underwent a big makeover this summer. They added a number of veterans in George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, and drafted an exciting young point guard in De'Aaron Fox.

And as it turns out, the floor they'll be playing on -- at least for a few games -- underwent a big change as well. Sacramento debuted a bold new secondary court design on Thursday afternoon, showcasing an all-black look that features a lion dribbling a basketball at halfcourt.

The team will use the court when they wear their "Global Uniform," and there will also be variations for certain theme nights such as "Bollywood" and "Lunar New Year." Via NBA.com/Kings:

Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled an alternative court design for the 2017-18 season. The new black court, reflects the design elements of the team's global marks, including new logos specific to India and China. As part of the franchise's mission, the team strives to make basketball the premier sport of the 21st century beyond traditional borders. The team will use this customizable floor through the season when wearing the Global Uniform at home. Building a brand that connects with fans around the world will help create an authentic connection with emerging international basketball audiences, from the court up through jerseys, apparel and more. International elements are present throughout the new design. For the team's biggest global celebrations, Bollywood and Lunar New Year theme nights, interchangeable panels featuring a new regional logo – a Kings crown featuring the team's name in Hindi or Mandarin – will be added to the floor. The Kings will use these marks, in addition to the primary logo in future India and China endeavors.

Say what you will about whether or not the Kings should have made the moves they did this offseason, but there's no denying that this decision is a great one. And honestly, they should probably just consider making this court their main playing surface.