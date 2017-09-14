LOOK: Kings unveil bold new alternative court design for 2017-18 season
The secondary court will be used whenever Sacramento dons its "Global Uniform" at home
The Sacramento Kings underwent a big makeover this summer. They added a number of veterans in George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, and drafted an exciting young point guard in De'Aaron Fox.
And as it turns out, the floor they'll be playing on -- at least for a few games -- underwent a big change as well. Sacramento debuted a bold new secondary court design on Thursday afternoon, showcasing an all-black look that features a lion dribbling a basketball at halfcourt.
The team will use the court when they wear their "Global Uniform," and there will also be variations for certain theme nights such as "Bollywood" and "Lunar New Year." Via NBA.com/Kings:
Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled an alternative court design for the 2017-18 season. The new black court, reflects the design elements of the team's global marks, including new logos specific to India and China. As part of the franchise's mission, the team strives to make basketball the premier sport of the 21st century beyond traditional borders.
The team will use this customizable floor through the season when wearing the Global Uniform at home. Building a brand that connects with fans around the world will help create an authentic connection with emerging international basketball audiences, from the court up through jerseys, apparel and more.
International elements are present throughout the new design. For the team's biggest global celebrations, Bollywood and Lunar New Year theme nights, interchangeable panels featuring a new regional logo – a Kings crown featuring the team's name in Hindi or Mandarin – will be added to the floor. The Kings will use these marks, in addition to the primary logo in future India and China endeavors.
Say what you will about whether or not the Kings should have made the moves they did this offseason, but there's no denying that this decision is a great one. And honestly, they should probably just consider making this court their main playing surface.
-
Report: Boris Diaw signs to French team
The 35-year-old forward recently spent one season with the Jazz
-
How the Pelicans match up with Dubs
No, the Pels are unlikely to dethrone the champs, but they may have a formula to give them...
-
Dirk: Today's NBA about money, winning
Nowitzki has played all 19 seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks
-
Warriors rookie recalls guarding LeBron
Bell gave props to LeBron for being unguardable during a pickup game at UCLA
-
Cavs' Lue: Love will have best year yet
With Irving's production now in Boston, Cleveland will rely heavily on Love as an offensive...
-
Z-Bo avoids jail time for drug arrest
Randolph avoids jail time after being charged with marijuana possession and resisting arre...
Add a Comment