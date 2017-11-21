LOOK: Klay Thompson gets randomly interviewed on local New York news station
He also apparently knows how to navigate the city risk-free
Klay Thompson lives in a parallel dimension where the less sense something makes, the more sense it starts to make. Whether it was him signing a toaster and magically propelling the Warriors to a 31-2 stretch (if anyone says that that isn't what caused it they're ignoring destiny), lookalike Klay Thompson from earlier this season, or Klay Thompson getting interviewed on the streets of New York City, there's always something going on in the world of Klay.
As it turns out, Klay Thompson has opinions on structural integrity, because of course he does.
"Klay Thompson: NBA Player." The best part about this is him just looking like A New Yorker. Like he woke up and went "OK, I'm in Brooklyn for the day, just going to walk around the streets of the city, maybe hit up a news crew and share my opinions on New York City's pipes." Where is the team? Did he wander off? Is anyone looking for him? Did the news crew approach him because he's Klay Thompson, or because he's so average looking that he's the perfect guy to have this conversation with?
There are so many questions. Obviously, no, the 6-foot-7 Thompson is not average looking. But he seems so earnest talking about this it's impossible not to appreciate it. Thompson might be the least Hollywood NBA player ever, and it never feels like an act. He's just a genuinely strange, goofy guy.
-
LeBron and Lue tired of talking minutes
LeBron's minutes are a common point of discussion this season
-
KG doesn't expect change with 1-and-done
Kevin Garnett thinks a one-and-done rule change would benefit schools more than anything e...
-
Who's the early leader for MVP?
The Warriors are light years ahead, but James Harden is off to a red-hot start with the Ro...
-
This is the new normal for Oladipo
Victor Oladipo is playing the best basketball of his career, and it all came together against...
-
McCollum had clever insult for Fournier
McCollum hurled a clever insult at the French forward
-
Flagrant Two Pod: CJ McCollum interview
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by Blazers guard CJ McCollum
Add a Comment