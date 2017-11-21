LOOK: Klay Thompson gets randomly interviewed on local New York news station

Klay Thompson lives in a parallel dimension where the less sense something makes, the more sense it starts to make. Whether it was him signing a toaster and magically propelling the Warriors to a 31-2 stretch (if anyone says that that isn't what caused it they're ignoring destiny), lookalike Klay Thompson from earlier this season, or Klay Thompson getting interviewed on the streets of New York City, there's always something going on in the world of Klay.

As it turns out, Klay Thompson has opinions on structural integrity, because of course he does.

So @warriors Klay Thompson @KlayThompson just casually getting interviewed on local NY News @fox5ny talking about building scaffolding... pic.twitter.com/Zhiwrw0in0 — Michael P (@MP_Trey) November 21, 2017

"Klay Thompson: NBA Player." The best part about this is him just looking like A New Yorker. Like he woke up and went "OK, I'm in Brooklyn for the day, just going to walk around the streets of the city, maybe hit up a news crew and share my opinions on New York City's pipes." Where is the team? Did he wander off? Is anyone looking for him? Did the news crew approach him because he's Klay Thompson, or because he's so average looking that he's the perfect guy to have this conversation with?

There are so many questions. Obviously, no, the 6-foot-7 Thompson is not average looking. But he seems so earnest talking about this it's impossible not to appreciate it. Thompson might be the least Hollywood NBA player ever, and it never feels like an act. He's just a genuinely strange, goofy guy.