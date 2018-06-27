LOOK: Klay Thompson went to China and got embarrassed by a young girl in pop-a-shot

If you want to be better than Klay Thompson at basketball, just invite him to China.

At home, in the States, he might be a four-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and one of the game's cleanest shooters -- perhaps even in the history of the game. But if the 28-year-old Golden State Warriors star has proven anything with his recent overseas offseason trips, it's that he can be had when he's not on an NBA court.

In 2017, fresh off his second NBA title in three years, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard was touring China when he decided to show off for a crowd of maybe hundreds of spectators, attempting a 360 dunk on an outdoor court. The only problem? He hit the rim instead of the net and went hurtling toward the ground as fans -- and a nearby emcee -- couldn't help but laugh.

This week, back in China for his latest tour and with another championship under his belt, Thompson may have been trying to regain some international respect by challenging a girl in a pop-a-shot game. It didn't go well.

Call us crazy, but that girl looked a whole lot more like the Warriors' Klay Thompson than, well, Klay Thompson. Swish after swish after swish. It's a wonder the machines didn't just stop keeping score after a certain point.