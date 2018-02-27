LOOK: Kyrie Irving debuts new Nike sneakers inspired by 'Toy Story'
The Celtics point guard pays tribute to one of his favorite animated movies with the creative new shoes
If you've been anxiously awaiting the day that an NBA star would unveil a pair of sneakers inspired by a classic Pixar animated film, Kyrie Irving has some amazing news for you.
The Boston Celtics point guard debuted a new pair of 'Toy Story'-inspired Nike sneakers during a recent interview on YouTube's "Sneaker School" with CoSeezy. The special kicks, which have yet to be given an official name (though Irving refers to them as the "Nike Core shoes"), have two separate designs on the left and right sneaker-- one for each of the movie's main characters.
The left shoe is designed with a scheme that reflects Buzz Lightyear's spacesuit, while the right shoe pays homage to Woody.
While there's no official release date yet, Irving says the sneakers will be "in stores soon" and will cost just $80.
You can watch the full unveil video below:
Irving reportedly has more experimental and unique designs coming as part of the budget-friendly line, though future sneakers may not hit the nostalgia bone as hard as these do.
