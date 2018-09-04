LOOK: Lakers' Josh Hart took a double swipe at Lonzo Ball and Shiggy's shooting form

As Josh Hart knows as well as most, some shots are too easy to pass up.

Despite reportedly being told to tone down his trolling efforts aimed at other Lakers teammates this offseason, Hart couldn't let an opportunity to roast fellow teammate Lonzo Ball slip through his hands after seeing a social media personality, Shiggy, put up shots this weekend using Lonzo's awkward form.

Hart posted the following to his Instagram story of Shiggy shooting in a 3-point contest, and took a shot at Shiggy and Ball by writing the caption: "That @Zo jumper" in reference to Lonzo and his unconventional release.

Josh Hart roasted Lonzo Ball's jumper in his Instagram story on Sundayhttps://t.co/5HQeQ6TkCY pic.twitter.com/nCFZmss39q — Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) September 3, 2018

Compared to other shots at teammates carried out by Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, Hart's mosts recent troll job is pretty tame. It probably won't lead to any discipline either, and given the pretty obvious similarity between Shiggy and Lonzo's shot, I can't say I blame him for it, either.