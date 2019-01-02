LOOK: Lakers' Lance Stephenson dons a wig to teach a Zumba class as 'Sir Lance-a-Lot'
The Lakers truly are the All-Meme Team
We've heard plenty of talk about LeBron James' forays into show business since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, but there's plenty of personality to go around on a team with Lonzo Ball, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson. Stephenson playing with James is funny enough after the ear-blowing incident, but Stephenson is also tapping into an entertainment market: The instructional video market.
In a joint video with "SLAM Magazine," Stephenson wore a wig and a headset to become "Sir Lance-a-Lot," a Zumba instructor who looks like an extra in a "Chappelle's Show" Prince sketch and acts like Richard Simmons.
He even cuts a promo of sorts.
"This is Lance. Make 'em dance. Because I make 'em dance on the court. I can make 'em dance on the dance floor. I can make 'em dance anywhere! So make sure them curls tight while you're doing them dances."
Stephenson -- or as James calls him "Make-em-Dance Lance" (he may have had a different nickname for Stephenson during his Pacers days) -- did solid work getting the participants involved, with one of them saying that she lost 150 pounds in two weeks (results may vary).
Stephenson is playing 14.6 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers, who are 21-16 on the year. They're seventh in the West right now, as they chase the titans in the conference with James at the helm.
