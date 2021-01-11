If you were listing players most likely to get ejected from a game, whether because of technical fouls or a physical altercation, Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins would be at the top of the list. They showed why on Sunday, when they were both ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Houston Rockets.

The problems started late in the first quarter, when Morris knocked down Jae'Sean Tate off the ball. Cousins, who was standing right there, responded with a forearm shiver that sent Morris to the floor himself. Unsurprisingly, Morris wasn't too pleased with that, so he jumped up and went right back at Cousins with a shove of his own.

There was a whole lot of jawing after that, and Morris had to be held back before he was eventually calmed down by Montrezl Harrell and LeBron James. The referees went to the monitor to review the situation and determined that Morris and Cousins would each be given a technical foul. Morris also received a flagrant 1 and was ejected.

While Cousins rightly stayed in the game after that incident, he didn't last long. Early in the second quarter, LeBron was driving to the basket and Cousins swiped down hard at the ball, but the only thing he hit was LeBron's head. The refs again went to the monitor and determined it was a flagrant 2 foul because of the wind up and contact to the head, and Cousins was ejected.

Both Morris and Cousins will end up catching fines, though it remains to be seen if it will be a significant figure beyond the normal amount that technicals and flagrants cost players. It's unlikely, though, that either of them will be suspended.