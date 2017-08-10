LOOK: Lakers rookie reveals new Nike jersey on Snapchat, possibly by accident
We got our first look at one of the Lakers' new jerseys, but were we supposed to?
Nike has taken over as the official apparel brand of the NBA, and slowly but surely teams are starting to reveal their new uniforms for the upcoming season. Most teams elect to make a grand announcement, complete with videos and high-resolution images of their new duds.
Which makes us think that the Lakers probably didn't want to reveal their new jersey through a blurry picture on rookie Josh Hart's Snapchat.
Hart posted an image of himself wearing what appears to be the Lakers' new purple "Icon" jersey, with the caption "Swoosh life." The Lakerholicz Twitter account captured the Snap, and tweeted it for all to see.
Now, we can't be 100 percent sure that the point guard out of Villanova wasn't supposed to reveal the jersey, but it's definitely pretty far on the unlikely side. Oh well -- now's as good a time as any for Hart to get his first rookie mistake out of the way.
As for the uniform itself, it doesn't appear to be much different than last year's purple away jersey. The Lakers haven't strayed much over past decades, and essentially have the exact same jerseys and color scheme that they've worn since 1966. So it's not much of a surprise that Nike wouldn't do anything drastic with the new ones.
We'll have to wait and see how the Lakers will reveal the rest of their jerseys -- maybe next time on Lonzo Ball's Snapchat? I'm guessing he has a few more followers.
