LOOK: Larry Nance Jr. reconnects with U.S. soldier pen pal from 14 years ago on Twitter

When he was just 10 years old, Lakers power forward Larry Nance Jr. got a particularly special pen pal. He would write to service members that were overseas, thanking them for their service and telling them that he hoped they would return home safely. Fourteen years later, a soldier named Bianca wrote back to Nance Jr., saying that those types of letters helped her get through her tour.

@Larrydn22 many moons ago u were my pen pal during my tour overseas. It always meant alot, still have the letters. Glad your dreams came tru pic.twitter.com/i9hybhLJFw — Bianca aka Mz.BdotZ (@yonkbz) July 21, 2017

Although Nance Jr.'s brother and sister might want to have words with Larry ("all the time?"), kindness just oozes from the letter. However, that tweet wasn't the end of it. Nance replied to Bianca, and even invited her to a game as his guest.

WOW! That's awesome! So cool you kept these... Please by my guest to a game this year. I would love to meet you! https://t.co/2asN2o4ZhX — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 23, 2017

It was an incredibly moving reunion, and in an age where social media is so often bemoaned it was a testament to what it is capable of. Bianca and Larry continued to exchange kind words. Undoubtedly for Bianca, the context was slightly different from the last time they spoke.

Thank you for responding. It would be an honor. — Bianca aka Mz.BdotZ (@yonkbz) July 24, 2017

I'll get in contact soon to get a date picked out! Really looking forward to it — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 24, 2017

Ok sounds wonderful 😊 — Bianca aka Mz.BdotZ (@yonkbz) July 24, 2017

Nance Jr. was already a crowd favorite for his emphatic dunk last season, but this goes to show that he's an awesome guy off the court too. He seems so genuinely excited throughout the conversation, he's clearly gearing up to meet one of his heroes. The 24 year old clearly respects the platform that the NBA offers him, and he hasn't forgotten where he came from growing up.