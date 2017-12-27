LOOK: Laura Dern and Baron Davis are apparently dating, so 2017 wasn't the worst

A lot of bad stuff happened in 2017. Anything I say will inevitably lead to people screaming at me, so I'll just leave it at that. But there is one thing we should be able to agree is universally good: Former NBA player Baron Davis is apparently dating actress Laura Dern of Jurassic Park and The Last Jedi fame.

Good morning to no one,

except Laura Dern and Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/JumJbY9Dmr — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) December 27, 2017

Look at this! This is seriously just the best. I'm not a person that's ever cared for celebrity couples, but honestly, this one is just so nonsensical that you have to ask questions. How did they meet? Where were they? How in the world did this happen? I have so many questions and precious few answers.

People are rightfully confused about this, by the way.

Oh let’s see why Baron Davis is trend... pic.twitter.com/vfRbd8kuqE — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) December 27, 2017

Baron Davis called KD a crybaby on Christmas then kissed the mom from Jurassic Park in the mouth and I don't even know anymore, man https://t.co/lIwnYgHxqg — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) December 27, 2017

Where were you when Laura Dern and Baron Davis changed your life? — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) December 27, 2017

This might be the person with whom I identify the most, however.

me yesterday: I don't understand why people get so invested in celeb couples



me today: Laura Dern and Baron Davis are my parents now — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) December 27, 2017

The really great thing about this is how insane it seems to be for everyone. It's honestly the most pure Twitter comment section I've ever seen. And by the way, Laura Dern has quietly been killing the dating game for a long time. Being a maternal scientist at Jurassic Park buys you a lifetime of awesome.

She's had a very eclectic love life; Kyle MacLachlan, Nicolas Cage, Renny Harlin, Jeff Goldblum, Billy Bob Thornton and Ben Harper.. — Emily Vandermeulen (@EmVandermeulen) December 27, 2017

But the bottom line is that this is good.

This couple is a dream combo of my favorite things I never dreamed possible — Kathleen Lee (@kathleenelee) December 27, 2017

Not sure how, what, or why.....but I’m all for this — Kingsley. (@TheKing11895) December 27, 2017

Laura Dern certainly has a type: dudes you would never expect. — Ty Gear (@TheOnlyTyGear) December 27, 2017

How did this happen!? Genuinely smiling as I write this post, but also genuinely confused. Cool! I wonder if they're fans of each others careers? — Warren R. (@UrbaNMasquE) December 27, 2017

@JesseThorn this is like if someone formed a power couple off a @Bullseye episode guest list — Stephen Maturen (@stephenmaturen) December 27, 2017

I recommend going to the thread. You're looking at two really separate fanbases desperately going on Wikipedia to figure out who the hell the person they know is dating and why it's so great. If these two break up, love dies with them. But there's a light at the end of 2017 -- and it's Laura Dern and Baron Davis.