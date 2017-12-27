LOOK: Laura Dern and Baron Davis are apparently dating, so 2017 wasn't the worst
People like to complain about the year they're in, but this is great news
A lot of bad stuff happened in 2017. Anything I say will inevitably lead to people screaming at me, so I'll just leave it at that. But there is one thing we should be able to agree is universally good: Former NBA player Baron Davis is apparently dating actress Laura Dern of Jurassic Park and The Last Jedi fame.
Look at this! This is seriously just the best. I'm not a person that's ever cared for celebrity couples, but honestly, this one is just so nonsensical that you have to ask questions. How did they meet? Where were they? How in the world did this happen? I have so many questions and precious few answers.
People are rightfully confused about this, by the way.
This might be the person with whom I identify the most, however.
The really great thing about this is how insane it seems to be for everyone. It's honestly the most pure Twitter comment section I've ever seen. And by the way, Laura Dern has quietly been killing the dating game for a long time. Being a maternal scientist at Jurassic Park buys you a lifetime of awesome.
But the bottom line is that this is good.
I recommend going to the thread. You're looking at two really separate fanbases desperately going on Wikipedia to figure out who the hell the person they know is dating and why it's so great. If these two break up, love dies with them. But there's a light at the end of 2017 -- and it's Laura Dern and Baron Davis.
