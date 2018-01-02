LOOK: LaVar Ball is the founder of the NBA, according to Google

Lavar isn't just the dad of three Big Ballers -- he's also the father of the NBA, apparently

LaVar Ball just keeps on padding his resume. To ring in the New Year, a Google glitch has everyone turning their heads to answer a common question: Who founded the NBA? For the time being, if users google to find out who the NBA's founder is, it turns up none other than Mr. Ball. Ball, who was everywhere in 2017 due to his boisterous attitude, apparently isn't going anywhere in 2018 either.

capture.png
Google screengrab

There's currently a lot going on in the world of LaVar Ball. He recently pulled two of his sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, out of school so that they could play pro ball in Lithuania. For anyone curious, the real founder of the NBA was a group of owners in 1946 -- which is strangely difficult information to find.

As with anything LaVar Ball, people had things to say about the technical glitch (or maybe Google finally woke up).

Just another example of LaVar "speaking it into existence." Even though Lonzo Ball hasn't gotten off to the best start for the Lakers, Lavar has still been absolutely everywhere. If you thought that 2017 ending would end that, then I have some bad news for you. Becoming the NBA's founder will only increase LaVar's visibility.

