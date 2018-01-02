LOOK: LaVar Ball is the founder of the NBA, according to Google
Lavar isn't just the dad of three Big Ballers -- he's also the father of the NBA, apparently
LaVar Ball just keeps on padding his resume. To ring in the New Year, a Google glitch has everyone turning their heads to answer a common question: Who founded the NBA? For the time being, if users google to find out who the NBA's founder is, it turns up none other than Mr. Ball. Ball, who was everywhere in 2017 due to his boisterous attitude, apparently isn't going anywhere in 2018 either.
There's currently a lot going on in the world of LaVar Ball. He recently pulled two of his sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, out of school so that they could play pro ball in Lithuania. For anyone curious, the real founder of the NBA was a group of owners in 1946 -- which is strangely difficult information to find.
As with anything LaVar Ball, people had things to say about the technical glitch (or maybe Google finally woke up).
Just another example of LaVar "speaking it into existence." Even though Lonzo Ball hasn't gotten off to the best start for the Lakers, Lavar has still been absolutely everywhere. If you thought that 2017 ending would end that, then I have some bad news for you. Becoming the NBA's founder will only increase LaVar's visibility.
-
Inside Brett Brown's classroom
The son of two schoolteachers is up to the task of helping Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle...
-
WATCH: Payton's hair blinds him on shot
Payton's hair flopped down in front of his eyes, causing his effort to come up short
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Tuesday's Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers game 10,000 times
-
Power Rankings: Spurs rise to the top
In this week's NBA Power Rankings, rough stretches by the Rockets and Cavaliers lead to the...
-
NBA New Year's scores, highlights, news
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from every NBA game on Monday
Add a Comment