LOOK: LaVar Ball is the main attraction before Lonzo's first Lakers game

After a long wait, and plenty of hype, LaVar Ball's vision finally came true on Saturday night, as Lonzo Ball prepares to play in his first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before the game, however, it was the original big baller himself stealing the show. Posted up a few rows from the court, Lavar, as he always does, commanded plenty of attention. So much so that there was a line all the way up the lower bowl of people waiting to get an audience and a photo with the Ball family patriarch.

LONG line of fans to take a photo with LaVar Ball. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/nLr5kSnPHA — Craig Kwasniewski (@CTKwasniewski) October 1, 2017

This is the line at the Honda Center to get to LAVAR Ball. From the floor to the concourse. 100+ people deep. pic.twitter.com/dN2JIodRMR — John Ireland (@LAIreland) October 1, 2017

Sure, LaVar has his haters, but as this picture shows, there are A LOT of fans out there who can't get enough of the triple Bs.

It remains to be seen whether Lonzo will live up to the hype, but in terms of generating interest and growing a brand, it's clear that LaVar's plan has paid off.