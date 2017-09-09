LOOK: LaVar Ball may have some words for you in 'NBA 2K18' MyCareer mode
Lonzo's boisterous dad is apparently ready to set you straight in a featured role in the popular game
It turns out Lonzo Ball won't be the only Ball family member featured in 'NBA 2K18' when it releases this fall.
It appears the outspoken father of the Ball family will be featured in the game's MyCareer mode. According to images posted from the game's official account, he might have some words of wisdom for you. To stay on brand, the sneak-peak image of a text message conversation shows LaVar bragging on Lonzo's talents -- something he's done dating back to his days at UCLA.
Speaking of staying on brand .. one Twitter account posed this question: If LaVar was a playable character, what would his 2K rating be? LaVar replied confidently as you would expect:
What else would you expect from a man who thinks he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one?
-
Duncan giving to Islands for relief
Duncan, born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, also offered to match donations for storm...
-
Wade wants to play for title contender
Wade is in the final year of his contract with the Bulls
-
Lonzo drops rap single about LaMelo
The new track features bits about the family's Big Baller Brand and his younger brother, L...
-
Report: IT's hip may be more severe
IT, introduced as a member of the Cavs Thursday, may also be dealing with more than just a...
-
Payne has foot surgery, out 3-4 months
The Bulls acquired the guard from the Thunder at last season's trade deadline
-
How to measure success this season: West
The West is where more than 70 percent of the teams think of themselves as a lock to make the...
Add a Comment