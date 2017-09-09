LOOK: LaVar Ball may have some words for you in 'NBA 2K18' MyCareer mode

Lonzo's boisterous dad is apparently ready to set you straight in a featured role in the popular game

It turns out Lonzo Ball won't be the only Ball family member featured in 'NBA 2K18' when it releases this fall.

It appears the outspoken father of the Ball family will be featured in the game's MyCareer mode. According to images posted from the game's official account, he might have some words of wisdom for you. To stay on brand, the sneak-peak image of a text message conversation shows LaVar bragging on Lonzo's talents -- something he's done dating back to his days at UCLA.

Speaking of staying on brand .. one Twitter account posed this question: If LaVar was a playable character, what would his 2K rating be? LaVar replied confidently as you would expect:

What else would you expect from a man who thinks he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one?

