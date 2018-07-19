LOOK: LeBron James and Kevin Durant seen together at a rooftop lounge in Hollywood
Draymond Green may have been part of the hangout, too
LeBron James might be the only reason the Los Angeles Lakers have a shot to combat Kevin Durant and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors next season. But If you happened to stroll past Hollywood's Highlight Room rooftop lounge in Los Angeles this week, you'd be hard pressed to believe KD and King James, two of basketball's biggest names, have any kind of rivalry with each other.
As TMZ Sports documented, the two were seen leaving the nightspot together on Wednesday night, the same night that L.A. hosted the ESPY Awards. Neither James nor Durant addressed flocking fans or media, but they followed each other outside the Highlight Room entrance before leaving in separate cars.
Even more interesting than the takes their night out will inevitably spawn -- Why is LeBron being friendly? Durant is fake! Durant is coming to the Lakers! -- might be the added presence of a man appearing to be Draymond Green, Durant's Warriors teammate. LeBron can be seen talking to the man and saying something along the lines of "Dray," even though Green has made headlines for poking fun at King James during the Warriors' title runs.
Best-case scenario, all three of these guys were just meeting to rehearse the "Space Jam 2" script.
