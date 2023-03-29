Bronny James is the only player at the McDonald's All-American game that is uncommitted to a college. Every potential school on his list is drooling with the hope that he'll choose them after his showing in the first half versus the best high-school competition in the nation.

James stuck three 3-pointers in the first half, two off the catch and one off the dribble, as his father, NBA legend LeBron James, was one hyped papa watching with his family from their court-side seats.

Bronny's first 3 was a really nice relocation to the corner, and this is a cool angle to watch it happen and see LeBron's reaction.

Next, Bronny hits from NBA range:

And finally, Bronny comes off a ball screen like Steph Curry or Damian Lillard with a smooth pull-up 3 going left, and LeBron loves it.

That is a seriously smooth shot, people. Bronny is a big-time athlete and a tenacious defender, but his shot has long been considered one of the weaker parts of his game. I'm not seeing that at all. It's not just these jumpers going in; that is a high-quality, repeatable, and balanced stroke. This kid can flat out shoot, undoubtedly better than LeBron could shoot at this stage of his development. Mind you, LeBron was the MVP of the Mcdonald's game 20 years ago.