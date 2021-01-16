LeBron James posted a short first-look clip of his upcoming blockbuster film, Space Jam 2, on Saturday. The clip briefly shows the Los Angeles Lakers star and Bugs Bunny staring up at what appears to be a spaceship in disbelief as something heads up towards it in a red beam.

Along with the short clip, LeBron's IG post includes two screenshots from the clip so fans can take time to get a closer look. While the first of the two just shows the two stars of the upcoming film, the second shows a glimpse at some of the other Looney Tunes characters that will be involved including Sylvester and Tweety.

This is just the latest tease of the basketball star's film that is set to release this year through HBO Max. Past leaks have included what LeBron looks like in the traditional Tune Squad jersey, the other pro players involved in the film -- Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi, among others -- and other standard merchandizing you'd expect from this kind of movie.

As one might immediately expect with the title of Space Jam 2, this film is the sequel to the 1996 theatrical release starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. As for details on the plot itself, it's not clear whether this will serve as a sequel in the same cinematic universe, or if it'll be a repeat of the original featuring His Airness.