LOOK: LeBron James posts pictures of himself in a Lakers uniform and Twitter can't handle it

It probably hasn't sunk in for most NBA fans that LeBron James is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Part of that is because we have yet to see LeBron in a full Lakers uniform -- until Wednesday, that is.

LeBron posted several photos of himself in full Lakers uniform to his Intagram story on Wednesday, the first look we've gotten of the King in his new duds. For good measure, he debuted the Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro sneakers, according to Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated. One of the photos had text on it saying, "U mad huh?!?!" which has already become the next NBA meme.

Needless to say, Twitter had some strong reactions from both jubilant Lakers fans and confused souls who just can't wrap their head around LeBron in Los Angeles. Here's a sampling of some of the best tweets:

Lebron wearing Kobe’s in a Laker jersey.



Feels unreal. pic.twitter.com/9xS8sVDQNz — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) August 9, 2018

It’s crazy seeing Lebron in a Laker uni. Still doesn’t seem real pic.twitter.com/NIVTA6ymoc — Nico DeCastro (@N1C0D) August 9, 2018

“The Lakers aren’t making the playoffs.”



“The young core is garbage.”



“LeBron came to Los Angeles.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/q0RKOpoAhv — James Tate (@JamesGTate) August 9, 2018

Me when my friends say you never even liked LeBron and don't deserve him pic.twitter.com/v9y5V5rDmE — Dear Lakers (@TheBlakeMamba24) August 9, 2018

Laker fans watching LeBron's ig story pic.twitter.com/Pnfr0NgGy1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 9, 2018

LeBron wearing that Lakers uniform. pic.twitter.com/3HeJZsfbzl — Sandra #SaveShadowhunters (@Sandra_Esss) August 9, 2018

It might look strange now, but since he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, you better get used to seeing LeBron in purple and gold.