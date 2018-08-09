LOOK: LeBron James posts pictures of himself in a Lakers uniform and Twitter can't handle it

Yeah, it's going to be a while before this looks normal

It probably hasn't sunk in for most NBA fans that LeBron James is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Part of that is because we have yet to see LeBron in a full Lakers uniform -- until Wednesday, that is.

LeBron posted several photos of himself in full Lakers uniform to his Intagram story on Wednesday, the first look we've gotten of the King in his new duds. For good measure, he debuted the Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro sneakers, according to Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated. One of the photos had text on it saying, "U mad huh?!?!" which has already become the next NBA meme.

Needless to say, Twitter had some strong reactions from both jubilant Lakers fans and confused souls who just can't wrap their head around LeBron in Los Angeles. Here's a sampling of some of the best tweets:

It might look strange now, but since he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, you better get used to seeing LeBron in purple and gold.

