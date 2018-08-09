LOOK: LeBron James posts pictures of himself in a Lakers uniform and Twitter can't handle it
Yeah, it's going to be a while before this looks normal
It probably hasn't sunk in for most NBA fans that LeBron James is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Part of that is because we have yet to see LeBron in a full Lakers uniform -- until Wednesday, that is.
LeBron posted several photos of himself in full Lakers uniform to his Intagram story on Wednesday, the first look we've gotten of the King in his new duds. For good measure, he debuted the Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro sneakers, according to Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated. One of the photos had text on it saying, "U mad huh?!?!" which has already become the next NBA meme.
Needless to say, Twitter had some strong reactions from both jubilant Lakers fans and confused souls who just can't wrap their head around LeBron in Los Angeles. Here's a sampling of some of the best tweets:
It might look strange now, but since he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, you better get used to seeing LeBron in purple and gold.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA opener, Christmas, MLK schedule out
The NBA will give us the national TV schedule for a few marquee dates before unveiling the...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Jahlil Okafor could thrive with Pelicans
On paper, Okafor doesn't fit with this team at all. Can he thrive in an offense that loves...
-
Magic unveil '90s pinstripe throwback
The Magic originally wore the uniform from 1994 to until 1998
-
Ranking all the new NBA jerseys
The Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets and Magic are among the teams that have announced new unis
-
Report: Lakers-Warriors leads Xmas slate
LeBron will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas, but this time in a Lakers unifor...