LOOK: LeBron James shows off new 'Space Jam' logo and full name for long-awaited sequel
The logo was teased on his Instagram before being confirmed
LeBron James gave his fans something to look forward to on Thursday with an Instagram post that revealed a new logo for his upcoming Space Jam sequel. The logo was on a black hat with the movie's title, and the subtitle for the sequel, "A New Legacy" underneath.
The official Twitter account for the movie confirmed the logo and name shortly after James' post.
Naturally, the post does not contain any more information on the movie, slated to come out sometime in 2021, than is already known. All James does to reference the flick in the caption is use rabbit, carrot, film camera, popcorn and crown emojis -- though, it's not like there is much more James needs do to sell the movie to people already following him on Instagram.
This is just the latest reveal his long-awaited sequel of the 1990s cartoon-basketball mashup that starred Michael Jordan alongside the Looney Toons. James has also shown off sneakers associated with the movie, like ones that are Bugs Bunny-themed, and another pair that is themed to represent the story's antagonists: the Monstars.
Nike has also revealed examples of what the jerseys for the two teams -- the Tune Squad and Monstars -- will look like when it comes to what will presumably be their climactic showdown on the court.
