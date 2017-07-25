LOOK: LeBron James tries to shut down talk he is eager for Cavs to trade Kyrie Irving

Since reports surfaced that Kyrie Irving wants to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, rumors of LeBron James' unhappiness have swallowed up the news cycle. But according to James, those rumors are "#NotFacts."

James tried to shut down any speculation Tuesday in a sequence of tweets disputing a report that he would be tempted to beat up Irving and also that he was "eager" for Cleveland to trade his running mate.

While James is likely unhappy with the latest developments in Cleveland -- especially with the way he has been portrayed as a "subject to be broached," as Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported -- it's also easy to see how all of this could have been a tad bit overstated. Or as James calls it, "#NotFacts."