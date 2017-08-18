LOOK: LeBron James sports new-look Cleveland Cavaliers jersey

It's only fitting that LeBron James, the face of Nike, help show off the Cleveland Cavaliers' new-look uniform now that Nike has replaced Adidas as the jersey provider for the NBA for next season.

James teased the new uniform threads via an Instagram post Thursday, and although we had a good idea what they might look like thanks to an internet leaker, there's no replacement seeing it up-close and personal on arguably the best player in the league.

The Cavs are transitioning to a more traditional wine-red look, with the Cleveland blue and gold colors coming off in a more subtle tone. We also get a look at what the Goodyear logo -- the team's jersey sponsor starting in 2017 -- looks like on the real jersey with the left shoulder brand placement.