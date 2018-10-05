LOOK: LeBron James wears 'Kaepernick' shirt to Lakers preseason game, offers support to QB

LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform is still a sight to behold after the NBA superstar spent 11 of the last 15 years representing the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it wasn't his purple and yellow threads that drew the most attention Thursday night before the Lakers' third preseason game.

As ESPN documented, James arrived at the Staples Center sporting a Nike shirt with "Kaepernick" on the back.

LeBron showed up to the Lakers' preseason game in a Colin Kaepernick shirt. pic.twitter.com/K42uReODiP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2018

The shirt served as an endorsement from James for Colin Kaepernick's new apparel line with Nike, the Lakers' prized free agent told the media Thursday night.

"I wore a Kaepernick shirt tonight 1.) because it's Nike," he said. "I mean, I'm a Nike guy, and then 2.) I support Kap, I've always supported Kap and what he stands for and what he believes in. So obviously you guys have seen it with the global spot Nike was able to put out not too long ago where he was the face of it, and I was happy to be a part of it, so I'm in support of him."

James, of course, is referring to the "Just Do It" ad starring Kaepernick that debuted in September -- an ad that included shots of LeBron as a youngster and him opening his I Promise School in Ohio. He also paid respect to Kaepernick on Instagram, sharing photos of himself in the pregame shirt with the caption "#MoreThanAnAthlete."

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers standout who led the team to Super Bowl XLVII, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the pregame playing of the national anthem in order to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice. James has defended Kaepernick's right to peacefully protest for more than two years dating back to his time with the Cavaliers.