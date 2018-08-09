LOOK: LeBron shows off new uniform at Lakers practice and Twitter can't contain itself

It might be surreal to see LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers threads, but it also looks insanely good.

The longtime Cleveland Cavaliers star made his first appearance in full #LakeShow swag this week, first for an "NBA 2K" photo shoot and then for an actual Lakers practice at the team's new facility.

.@KingJames wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro PE at 2K shoot pic.twitter.com/Cwdfy6YpYg — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 9, 2018

The King in the Purple and Gold 👑 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/mzGxhst3rp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2018

And it's a wonder No. 23 didn't melt the cameras, because that's exactly what he did to L.A. Twitter. Fans had a ball seeing King James representing his new team, poking fun at the suggestion LeBron only moved west for the entertainment, drooling over his gold jersey and building more summer hype for the 2018-19 NBA season. (Unless, of course, we're talking about non-Laker fans.)

LeBron must be filming a basketball movie since that's what these people think he's in L.A. for. 😂 — Anita Bonita 🇵🇭 (@Lakerella) August 9, 2018