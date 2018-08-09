LOOK: LeBron shows off new uniform at Lakers practice and Twitter can't contain itself
It's OK to join in, because the King is looking pretty snazzy
It might be surreal to see LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers threads, but it also looks insanely good.
The longtime Cleveland Cavaliers star made his first appearance in full #LakeShow swag this week, first for an "NBA 2K" photo shoot and then for an actual Lakers practice at the team's new facility.
And it's a wonder No. 23 didn't melt the cameras, because that's exactly what he did to L.A. Twitter. Fans had a ball seeing King James representing his new team, poking fun at the suggestion LeBron only moved west for the entertainment, drooling over his gold jersey and building more summer hype for the 2018-19 NBA season. (Unless, of course, we're talking about non-Laker fans.)
