LOOK: LeBron wears shoes with 'EQUALITY' lettering during Cavs-Celtics season opener
No kneeling or protests from either side but the King issued his own statement
No players took a knee in protest during the national anthem before the NBA's season opener between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday. There was a great deal of interest in how the players would react to the ongoing controversy involving the NFL and protests over inequality and police brutality. Commissioner Adam Silver reminded players earlier this month of a long-standing league rule requiring players to stand for the anthem that was not present in NFL rules.
Cavaliers star LeBron James did make a statement, however, with his choice of footwear.
CBS national columnist Bill Reiter argued Monday that James should take a knee to spark a league-wide protest.
James has been outspoken in the past, making a statement alongside Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony at the ESPYs, and tweeting criticism of President Trump during his Twitter feud with Warriors star Steph Curry.
